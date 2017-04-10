BMC celebrate their first ever Monument victory at Paris-Roubaix

The BMC Racing Team celebrated Greg Van Avermaet 's victory at Paris-Roubaix at their hotel on Sunday evening, savouring how the team performed throughout the 257km race, and how Van Avermaet joined the move that decided the race and then put his rivals to the sword with a perfectly executed sprint finish on the Roubaix velodrome. Team manager Jim Ochowicz has been in professional cycling for over thirty years but this is the first time one of his riders has won the Hell of the North, and it was Van Avermaet's and BMC team's first ever victory in a Monument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.