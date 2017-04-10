Belgians win first-ever women's Madis...

Belgians win first-ever women's Madison rainbow jerseys

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky and Jolien D'Hoore sling each other during the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships The Belgium and Britain team join hands during the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships Jolien D'Doore and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium celebrates after winning Women's Madison Final on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships Britain's Elinor Barker, Emily Nelson, Belgium's Jolien D'hoore and Lotte Kopecky, Australia's Amy Cure and Alexandra Manly pose during the podium ceremony for the women's madison at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships Britain's Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson chat as they wear their silver medals during the podium ceremony for the women's madison at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships The Belgian duo of Jolien D'hoore and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,328,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC