Bahrain-Merida team ride disc brakes in final week of flat Classics season
Bonifazio's Merida was equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 groupset and no SRM carbon cranks seen on other Bahrain-Merida bikes this season The bikes were equiped with non-seriesShimano BR785 levers, calipers and brakes. Only Tom Boonen rode with the new Shimano Dura-Ace disc brake groupset Bahrain-Merida lined up in Tom Boonen's hometown of Mol for the start of the 105th Scheldeprijs with only six of the allocated eight rider slots for the race taken.
