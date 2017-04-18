Astana play down hopes of Aru recover...

Astana play down hopes of Aru recovering in time for Giro d'Italia

Astana have downplayed reports that Fabio Aru could recover from his knee injury and possibly start the Giro d'Italia , pointing out that his injury and long spell off the bike have seriously compromised his early season form. The Sardinian crashed at an altitude training camp on April 2 after a tyre blow out, suffering knee cartilage damage.

