Astana decide to start in Liege-Bastogne-Liege despite Scarponi's death

The usually rumbustious team presentation for Lige-Bastogne-Lige on Saturday had a very different mood this year as the peloton struggled to come to grips with the death of Michele Scarponi that morning. It has been confirmed that Astana , headed by Jakob Fuglsang, will start in the race.

