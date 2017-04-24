APNewsBreak: Livestrong revenue dropped again in 2015
The Livestrong cancer charity saw a fundraising and contributions nosedive in 2015 for a third straight year after founder Lance Armstrong 's performance-enhancing drug scandal. Livestrong's most recent federal financial disclosures obtained by The Associated Press show sharp declines in contributions, revenue and assets in in 2015.
