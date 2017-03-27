American Flat Track: Bryan Smith Take...

American Flat Track: Bryan Smith Takes The Victory At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Read more: Roadracing World

Defending American Flat Track Grand National Champion Bryan Smith scored his first victory of the season in the AFT Twins class presented by Vance & Hines on Saturday evening at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was a dominant win for Smith beating fellow Indian Motorcycle rider Jared Mees by 3.769 seconds to put an end to his rival's win streak going into the break.

