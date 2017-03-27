American Flat Track: Bryan Smith Takes The Victory At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Defending American Flat Track Grand National Champion Bryan Smith scored his first victory of the season in the AFT Twins class presented by Vance & Hines on Saturday evening at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was a dominant win for Smith beating fellow Indian Motorcycle rider Jared Mees by 3.769 seconds to put an end to his rival's win streak going into the break.

