Ambitious Lotto Soudal squad for Pais Vasco
Lotto Soudal will start next week's Vuelta Ciclista al Pas Vasco with an ambitious squad to fulfil several ambitions. The team is looking for stage wins via the likes of Tim Wellens and impressing on the GC with Louis Vervaeke .
