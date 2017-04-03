Alaphilippe will take Quick-Step reins at Pais Vasco
Fresh off his third-place finish in last month's Milan-San Remo Monument, Julian Alaphilippe will take the reins of Quick-Step Floors at Pais Vasco , which starts Monday in Pamplona and ends Saturday with an individual time trial in Eibar. In between the start and finish, riders will face 19 typically brutal categorised climbs as 20 of the world's top teams vie for the win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC