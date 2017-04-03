Alaphilippe will take Quick-Step rein...

Alaphilippe will take Quick-Step reins at Pais Vasco

Fresh off his third-place finish in last month's Milan-San Remo Monument, Julian Alaphilippe will take the reins of Quick-Step Floors at Pais Vasco , which starts Monday in Pamplona and ends Saturday with an individual time trial in Eibar. In between the start and finish, riders will face 19 typically brutal categorised climbs as 20 of the world's top teams vie for the win.

