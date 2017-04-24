166 years of hurt has never stopped Sir Ben Ainslie dreaming
Sir Ben Ainslie has vowed to "put right" Great Britain's agonising 166-year wait for America's Cup glory and add to the country's list of international sporting honours. The most successful sailor in Olympic history is team principal and skipper of newcomers Land Rover BAR, based in Hampshire, and will be bidding to bring the cup home in Bermuda this June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC