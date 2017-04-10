10th time lucky? Dan Martin on his roller coaster quest for a second Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Sunday will be the 10th time that Dan Martin has taken part in Lige-Bastogne-Lige , a race in which he has had luck, success, and disaster in equal parts over the years. Not to mention his well-known encounter with the surreal side of life that seems to flourish so naturally in Belgium - the time when he soared to victory in Lige in 2013 while being pursued by somebody dressed up as a giant panda.

