Women's Tour de France cancelled in protest over clash of dates
Young rider competition winner Elizabeth Armitstead wins the final stage of the Route de France 2010 ahead of Giorgia Bronzini and Annemiek Van Vleuten . The organisers of the women's Route de France Fminine stage race arguably the women's Tour de France - have confirmed the cancellation of this year event, blaming the UCI for failing to include the stage race in the 2017 women's WorldTour calendar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC