Women's Tour de France cancelled in protest over clash of dates

Young rider competition winner Elizabeth Armitstead wins the final stage of the Route de France 2010 ahead of Giorgia Bronzini and Annemiek Van Vleuten . The organisers of the women's Route de France Fminine stage race arguably the women's Tour de France - have confirmed the cancellation of this year event, blaming the UCI for failing to include the stage race in the 2017 women's WorldTour calendar.

