Wendy Houvenaghel accuses British Cycling of 'ageism' and a 'win-at-all-cost' culture

16 hrs ago

Former track cyclist, Wendy Houvenaghel has accused British Cycling of 'ageism' and said she was 'frozen out' of opportunities in the build-up to the 2012 Olympic Games despite being one of their top performers at the time. In an interview with the BBC, Houvenaghel also said that British Cycling adopted a 'win at any cost' culture and showed no concern for her welfare when she was dropped from the squad.

