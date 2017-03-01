Wellens, Stybar take bittersweet sati...

Wellens, Stybar take bittersweet satisfaction from strong Strade Bianche rides

Read more: Cycling News

Zdenek Stybar and Tim Wellens shook hands soon after they crossed the finish line at Strade Bianche . It was a sign of respect and gratitude for their shared pursuit of winner Michal Kwiatkowski but also displayed their regret and disappointment at not being to pull back the Pole, who soled to victory in the ancient centre of Siena.

