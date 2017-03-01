Varnish lawyers accuse British Cyclin...

Varnish lawyers accuse British Cycling of withholding information

Lawyers representing former Olympian Jess Varnish have accused British Cycling of withholding information related to her removal from the Olympic program ahead of the 2016 Rio Games and to the investigation into bullying and sexism complaints against former technical director Shane Sutton. "We are reluctantly getting as little information as they feel legally obliged to give us, which we think is some way short of what we should get," Simon Fenton, an employment specialist at law firm Irwin Mitchell, was quoted by the Daily Mail .

