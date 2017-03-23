Vanmarcke suffers off day at Dwars door Vlaanderen

This morning Cyclingnews asked readers on social media to caption a photo we took of Sep Vanmarcke clambering over a barrier towards a cafe at the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen . A few hours later, after Vanmarcke had crossed the finish line anonymously in the main peloton, some of those caption efforts proved awkwardly accurate, with the Belgian revealing that bowel problems held him back in the first of an all-important run of cobbled classics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.