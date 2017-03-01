Van Keirsbulck: This is the year of truth for me
Guillaume Van Keirsbulck says he's relishing the freedom awarded to him at his new team, Wanty-Groupe Gobert , after taking victory at Le Samyn on Wednesday. The Belgian called the 2017 season his "year of truth" as he hopes to prove himself to be the talent he once showed.
