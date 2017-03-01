Van Keirsbulck: This is the year of t...

Van Keirsbulck: This is the year of truth for me

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck says he's relishing the freedom awarded to him at his new team, Wanty-Groupe Gobert , after taking victory at Le Samyn on Wednesday. The Belgian called the 2017 season his "year of truth" as he hopes to prove himself to be the talent he once showed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb 8 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC