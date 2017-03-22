Van Avermaet: I don't need to be scar...

Van Avermaet: I don't need to be scared of anybody

Read more: Cycling News

Greg Van Avermaet of BMC Racing team, French cyclist Florian Senechal of team Cofidis pedal the Varenstraat cobblestoned section during the 71st edition of the 'Dwars Door Vlaanderen' The more things change, the more they stay the same. Becoming Olympic champion in Rio last year elevated Greg Van Avermaet to a new level of fame in his home country, but one aspect of his life remains unaltered: The Tour of Flanders is still the race he covets above all others.

