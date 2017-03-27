Van Avermaet extends WorldTour lead with Gent-Wevelgem victory

Gent-Wevelgem victory has extended Greg Van Avermaet 's position atop the WorldTour rankings with the BMC rider leading Peter Sagan 1498 to 1215 points. The win was Avermaet's third of the 2017 WorldTour following his Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and E3 Harelbeke victories.

