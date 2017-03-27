Van Avermaet extends WorldTour lead with Gent-Wevelgem victory
Gent-Wevelgem victory has extended Greg Van Avermaet 's position atop the WorldTour rankings with the BMC rider leading Peter Sagan 1498 to 1215 points. The win was Avermaet's third of the 2017 WorldTour following his Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and E3 Harelbeke victories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar 4
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC