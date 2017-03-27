Valverde's self doubt put aside with crushing Volta a Catalunya win

Volta a Catalunya winner Alejandro Valverde has said that he had not been expecting to put on such a stellar performance in the race, where he took three stages, the overall victory and the King of the Mountains jersey. "I really didn't think I'd get these sorts of results," Valverde said after taking the final stage in Montjuic, where he out-sprinted a fractured peloton for his third win of the week and to crown his overall victory, the second of his career.

