Valverde en route to second Volta a C...

Valverde en route to second Volta a Catalunya victory after mountain win

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Two days after an impressive summit finish victory at La Molina, Alejandro Valverde has claimed a second major triumph in the mountains of the Volta a Catalunya that should, barring disaster, see him claim his second outright win on Sunday. Valverde's win in La Molina was as much about striking a morale-boosting blow for himself and Movistar after the tumultuous team time trial which saw him move briefly in the lead - and then stripped of it through time penalties meted out across the board to the Spanish squad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,439 • Total comments across all topics: 279,801,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC