Valverde en route to second Volta a Catalunya victory after mountain win
Two days after an impressive summit finish victory at La Molina, Alejandro Valverde has claimed a second major triumph in the mountains of the Volta a Catalunya that should, barring disaster, see him claim his second outright win on Sunday. Valverde's win in La Molina was as much about striking a morale-boosting blow for himself and Movistar after the tumultuous team time trial which saw him move briefly in the lead - and then stripped of it through time penalties meted out across the board to the Spanish squad.
