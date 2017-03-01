USA women's team pursuit coach dismissed from program after SafeSport complaint
Andy Sparks, USA Cycling's head coach for its Olympic Games silver medalist women's team pursuit squad, has been dismissed from his role with the team by the federation after three riders filed a conduct complaint against him, Cyclingnews has learned. Sparks is the second coach of a top national track team to lose his job over allegations of misconduct in the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Sat
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Fri
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC