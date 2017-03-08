US cyclo-cross championships will mov...

US cyclo-cross championships will move back to December

11 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

USA Cycling today announced that the US cyclo-cross national championships will move back to December after taking place in January since 2012. The most recent national championships took place in Connecticut in January, with Stephen Hyde and Katie Compton taking top honours in the elite race.

