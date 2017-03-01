UK Sport boss Liz Nicholl tells British Cycling to clean up or lose funding

British Cycling has been told its future funding depends on its new regime "restoring credibility" after recent investigations into allegations of bullying, discrimination and doping. The warning was delivered by UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester, where she was appearing with British Cycling's new chairman Jonathan Browning to announce the governing body's response to claims of bullying and sexism first made by former Great Britain track rider Jess Varnish last April.

