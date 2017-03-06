Trump privately signs revised travel ban

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes his way from the podium as Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly arrives to speak on visa travel at the US Customs and Border Protection Press Room in the Reagan Building on March 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. US President Donald Trump signed a revised ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority nations Monday -- one with a reduced scope so Iraqis and permanent US residents are exempt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.