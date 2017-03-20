Trek-Segafredo: We're not going to pu...

Trek-Segafredo: We're not going to push Degenkolb or Contador onto disc brakes

While several teams and manufacturers have made their first forays into the world of disc brakes, Trek-Segafredo have actually taken a step back and put their plans on hold for the time being. That decision, according to Matt Shriver, the Technical Director for Trek-Segafredo, is down to timing, and an unwillingness to push riders onto a technology they are not yet comfortable with.

