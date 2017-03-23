Trek-Segafredo disappointed with E3 H...

Trek-Segafredo disappointed with E3 Harelbeke showing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cycling News

Trek-Segafredo finished E3 Harelbeke with John Degenkolb 13th and Fabio Felline just ahead in 11th with both riders expressing it was a day to forget. With the team lacking a presence in the front group that formed on the Taaienberg with 70km to race, Degenkolb explained from thereon in Trek-Segafredo were on the back foot and fighting for the minor places.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,849,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC