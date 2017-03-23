Trek-Segafredo disappointed with E3 Harelbeke showing

Trek-Segafredo finished E3 Harelbeke with John Degenkolb 13th and Fabio Felline just ahead in 11th with both riders expressing it was a day to forget. With the team lacking a presence in the front group that formed on the Taaienberg with 70km to race, Degenkolb explained from thereon in Trek-Segafredo were on the back foot and fighting for the minor places.

