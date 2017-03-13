Track Worlds: Alex Porter confident in Australia's team pursuit defence
The 2017 season is shaping up nicely for Alexander Porter one month out from the Hong Kong Track World Championships where he and Australia are aiming to defend the team pursuit title. The 20-year-old started his year with success on the road at the Australian nationals in the U23 ranks before switching his attention back to the velodrome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
