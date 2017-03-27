Tour of Flanders officials ready to d...

Tour of Flanders officials ready to disqualify riders using sidewalks

Read more: Cycling News

Race officials at Sunday's Tour of Flanders have warned they will adopt a zero tolerance approach to riders using sidewalks and bike paths to sidestep sections of cobblestones, threatening to disqualify anyone who breaks the rule no matter his stature or palmares. Speaking to Belgian daily newspaper, Het Laatste Nieuws , Didier Simon, the chief UCI commissaire, said if he sees a rider on a sidewalk "with the intention of gaining even one metre of advantage", then that rider "will be unceremoniously removed from the race no discussion".

Chicago, IL

