Tour de France legend victorious in Qatar

Multiple Tour De France stage winner, Erik Dekker took victory in the Union Cycliste Internationale MTB Elite Race at the second edition of the Al Adaid Desert Challenge in Qatar this weekend. Dekker took victory in the Qatar Cyclist Centre organised event, in 1h11m39s over the new 38.6km course that includes six testing sand dunes.

