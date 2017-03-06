Tour de France legend victorious in Qatar
Multiple Tour De France stage winner, Erik Dekker took victory in the Union Cycliste Internationale MTB Elite Race at the second edition of the Al Adaid Desert Challenge in Qatar this weekend. Dekker took victory in the Qatar Cyclist Centre organised event, in 1h11m39s over the new 38.6km course that includes six testing sand dunes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Sat
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Fri
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC