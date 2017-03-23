Tony Martin and Kristoff: We can form the perfect classics partnership

When it comes to the classics, unlike bunch sprints, riders often underline the importance of having 'options' - multiple cards to play in races that are as open as they come - and Tony Martin and Alexander Kristoff believe they've struck on the perfect partnership at Katusha-Alpecin . Kristoff has already won Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders in the red jersey of the Russian team, but this year he will share leadership with Martin, who has joined after a cobbled apprenticeship of sorts at Quick-Step last spring.

