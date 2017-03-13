Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6 highlights - Video
Fernando Gaviria won the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico. Gaviria edged out Peter Sagan , who had tried to come around the Colombian in the final metres but fell short.
