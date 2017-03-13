Thomas rues lost seconds at Tirreno-Adriatico but looks ahead to Giro d'Italia
Geraint Thomas was left frustrated about finishing fifth overall at Tirreno-Adriatico on Tuesday, knowing he could have been on the final podium and even fighting with Nairo Quintana for the victory. Thomas and Team Sky were expected to gain time on their rivals in the opening team time trial, race hard and limit any time losses on the queen mountain stage to Terminillo before hoping to pull back seconds in the final 10km time trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar 4
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC