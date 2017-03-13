Thomas rues lost seconds at Tirreno-Adriatico but looks ahead to Giro d'Italia

Geraint Thomas was left frustrated about finishing fifth overall at Tirreno-Adriatico on Tuesday, knowing he could have been on the final podium and even fighting with Nairo Quintana for the victory. Thomas and Team Sky were expected to gain time on their rivals in the opening team time trial, race hard and limit any time losses on the queen mountain stage to Terminillo before hoping to pull back seconds in the final 10km time trial.

