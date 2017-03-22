Thomas moves into third overall in Ca...

Thomas moves into third overall in Catalunya after strong mountain ride

Read more: Cycling News

Geraint Thomas and Sky's British rider Christopher Froome ride on the third day of the 97th Volta Catalunya A solid ride by Geraint Thomas during the first mountain top stage of the Volta Catalunya on Wednesday showed he has retained his strong Tirreno-Adriatico climbing form, and has propelled the Welshman onto the provisional podium of the seven-day stage race. Last year Thomas abandoned mid-way through the Volta, but this time around, with Thomas having skipped Milano-Sanremo where he crashed heavily in 2016 the Catalan race is a very different ballgame for the Sky rider.

