The race of their lives
THE excitement of the Tour de France is brought to Hereford this March as Ventoux, performed by 2Magpies Theatre Company, re-stages the dramatic battle between Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani in the Tour de France 2000 on Mont Ventoux. Once regarded as the greatest race in the history of cycling, we now know that both Armstrong and Pantani doped during their careers.
