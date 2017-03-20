The Coffee Ride #135, with Reece Homfray

SIX years after winning the Tour de France Cadel Evans has come out of retirement, reunited with his right-hand man George Hincapie and gone back to his first true love - the mountain bike. The first Australian to win the yellow jersey and his trusted lieutenant from 2011 are three days into Cape Epic - an eight-day mountain bike race in South Africa far from the creature comforts they were used to as road professionals.

