Team Sky's Kwiatkowski wins Strade Bianche classic

22 hrs ago

Team Sky found something to cheer about after a tough week off the road when former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski won the prestigious Strade Bianche classic on Saturday. The Pole, who also won the race in 2014, attacked a group of leading riders with about 12 kilometers left and never looked back.

