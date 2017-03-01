Team Sky's Kwiatkowski wins Strade Bianche classic
Team Sky found something to cheer about after a tough week off the road when former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski won the prestigious Strade Bianche classic on Saturday. The Pole, who also won the race in 2014, attacked a group of leading riders with about 12 kilometers left and never looked back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Sat
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Fri
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC