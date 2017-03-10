Team Sky chief Brailsford says he will not quit
Embattled Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford denied he was close to quitting on Friday despite this week admitting mistakes had been made over the "jiffy bag" saga. The former British Cycling performance director, who has plotted four Tour de France triumphs for Team Sky, has come under fire for failing to prove what was in a medical package ordered by a team doctor at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.
