Team Sky chief Brailsford comes out fighting to attack - inaccurate' claims
Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford has ignored a UK Anti-Doping request to avoid commenting on its ongoing investigation to directly challenge "inaccurate assertions and assumptions" that have raised questions about the future of his team. The British team, winner of four of the last five Tours de France, have been under scrutiny ever since it was reported that UKAD has been investigating whether Team Sky or former rider Sir Bradley Wiggins broke anti-doping rules on the last day of the Criterium du Dauphine race in June 2011.
