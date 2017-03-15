Syria: More troops, perhaps

Syria: More troops, perhaps

The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington on Jan. 12. The U.S. military has drawn up early plans that would deploy up to 1,000 more troops into northern Syria in the coming weeks, expanding the American presence in the country ahead of the offensive on the Islamic State's de facto capital of Raqqa, according to U.S. defense officials familiar with the matter.

Chicago, IL

