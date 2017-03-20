Swift: I was brought to this team for...

Swift: I was brought to this team for Milan-San Remo

When Ben Swift left Team Sky at the end of 2016, the principal reason for joining UAE-Team Emirates was to have more opportunities to race for himself in cycling's biggest races. On Saturday, Swift will have his first taste of leadership in Milan-San Remo, a race in which he has finished twice on the podium in the last three years.

