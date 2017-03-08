Simon Yates moves into podium contention at Paris-Nice

Simon Yates took a resounding victory on stage 6 of Paris-Nice with a long-range attack that saw him claw his way pack into contention for a podium spot. The British rider started the day over two minutes down on race leader Julian Alaphilippe but chopped 29 seconds off the Frenchman's advantage after soloing clear of the bunch with 19 kilometres remaining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.