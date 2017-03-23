Seth Meyers accuses Donald Trump of stealing...

He defended his many statements to Time's Washington bureau chief Michael Scherer for the magazine's cover story, titled Is Truth Dead? , with as straightforward an answer as one could give: "I'm a very instinctual person, but my instinct turns out to be right," said Trump defiantly. "Hey, look, in the meantime, I guess I can't be doing so badly, because I'm president, and you're not."

