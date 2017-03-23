Schurter and Stirnemann on cusp of overall Cape Epic victory
Consecutive Cape Epic stage wins have Nino Schurter and Matthias Stirnemann on the cusp of overall victory. The duo moved into the lead following stage 5 victory but it was stage 6 where Schurter and Stirnemann stamped their authority on the race.
