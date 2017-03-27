Sagan under fire for body check during Gent-Wevelgem
Peter Sagan is under fire in Belgium after Sporza television revealed footage of the world champion apparently shouldering Maxime Vantomme out of the way and off the road during Sunday's Gent-Wevelgem . Sagan was blocked behind other riders as Greg van Avermaet made the attack that went onto split the peloton.
