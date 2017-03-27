Review: Ventoux by 2Magpies Theatre a...

Review: Ventoux by 2Magpies Theatre at The Courtyard

IN July 2000, Marco Pantani and Lance Armstrong went head to head in one of the most exciting stages of the Tour de France ever. It is their deep rivalry and the way their lives drew parallels but ultimately spiralled in different directions which is portrayed in Ventoux - the one-act show which re-creates the race knowing everything we know now about the two athletes.

