Quintana overcomes bronchitis to dominate at Tirreno-Adriatico

16 hrs ago

Nairo Quintana coughed several times during his post-Terminillo stage victory press conference but he appeared far stronger than the bronchitis he's battling as he won the queen stage to Terminillo and is now on track for a second career overall win at Tirreno-Adriatico after dominating the climb to Rome's favourite ski resort. Quintana attacked several times during the second half of the 16km climb, finally getting away from Geraint Thomas , Rigoberto Uran and Adam Yates with two kilometres remaining.

