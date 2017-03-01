Queenstown's Kate Fluker aims for six...

Queenstown's Kate Fluker aims for six in row at 2017 Motatapu

Queenstown mountain bike champion and 2018 Commonwealth Games hopeful Kate Fluker is back for a tilt at a sixth consecutive win in the Skoda Mountain Bike Race at the Macpac Motatapu on Saturday. Close to 3500 competitors will line up at the Macpac Motatapu on Saturday for the 13th hosting of the multisport event that takes competitors from Glendhu Bay, Lake Wanaka to Arrowtown, by water, foot, bike or a combination of the three in the UDC Finance XTERRA triathlon.

Chicago, IL

