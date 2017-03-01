Porte: It was a disaster but not too much of a disaster
As he stood on the start line, Richie Porte casually waxed lyrical about training, form and the desire to see a no-frills, and predictable sprint at end of the stage 1 of Paris-Nice . "No silly business," was his exact wish, but in the end the stage around Bois d'Arcy was anything but silly, and Porte's ambitions of winning the overall for the third time in his career were hanging by a thread when he was caught out in a crosswind split.
