Porte confirms Tour de France plans

Australia's Richie Porte rides in a breakaway during the seventh stage of the 75th edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race. AS RICHIE Porte rode away from Alberto Contador as if the Spaniard was standing still on the Paris-Nice queen stage on the weekend, it confirmed what many had hoped and now know.

